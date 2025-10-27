Just 10 months into U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, key Democrats are already starting to look ahead to the race to replace him in 2028.

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated in 2024, told the BBC on Saturday that she was "not done” with elected office and indicated she may run for president again.

"I am not done,” she said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.”