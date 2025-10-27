U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and South Korea, from early this week, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Hegseth is scheduled to accompany U.S. President Donald Trump on his visit to Japan.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will hold talks with Hegseth on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said Monday. Koizumi intends to convey Japan's plan to bring forward the achievement of the goal to increase the country's defense spending and the revision of the government's three national security-related documents.

In a statement released on Sunday, the U.S. Defense Department said, “Key themes will include ... the importance of allies stepping up their defense spending and contributions to our collective defense.”

In Japan, the defense secretary will highlight “the importance of rapidly strengthening our alliance against growing regional threats,” the statement said.

Following Japan, the defense secretary will travel to Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus.

In Vietnam, he will seek to strengthen the United States' cooperative ties with the Southeast Asian country in light of the 50th anniversary this year of the end of the Vietnam War. In South Korea, Hegseth is expected to have discussions on increasing defense spending.