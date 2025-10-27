U.S. President Donald Trump was bound for Tokyo on Monday, where he is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito in the evening and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday for a bilateral summit that will focus on trade, investment and defense spending.

Trump departed Malaysia after announcing a handful of deals with Southeast Asian nations during a regional summit, part of a whirlwind tour of Asia that will see him spend three days in Tokyo, where he will be greeted by some 18,000 police officers that have been mobilized for his arrival, following a string of high-profile attacks at home and abroad targeting political figures.

While a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea has been the focus of headlines, his meeting with Takaichi, who took office less than a week ago, will be a crucial test of her diplomatic chops.