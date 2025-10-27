U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday, where he was scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito in the evening and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday for a bilateral summit that will focus on trade, investment and defense spending.

Trump arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport a day after announcing a handful of deals with Southeast Asian nations during a regional summit in Malaysia, part of a whirlwind tour of Asia.

Greeted on the tarmac by U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass and Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, the U.S. president’s arrival came as some 18,000 police officers have been mobilized, following a string of high-profile attacks at home and abroad targeting political figures.