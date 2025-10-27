Komeito, which recently departed from the ruling coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party, may give its backing to candidates of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in future parliamentary elections, a Komeito executive said.

"It could be possible" for Komeito to endorse CDP members in elections because candidates should be evaluated for their personal qualities, Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida said during a television broadcast on Sunday.

Nishida said that he was "shocked" by new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first policy address in parliament on Friday because she did not mention the issue of money in politics at all.

Komeito broke with the LDP earlier this month, after Takaichi became the LDP's president on Oct. 4, due partly to a discord over regulations on political donations from corporations and other organizations.

Nishida said that Komeito is ready to grill the LDP regarding measures against inflation, social security reform and policies on foreigners in question-and-answer sessions over Takaichi's policy address, which are set to start on Nov. 4.

Takaichi took office as prime minister and launched her Cabinet last Tuesday.

Following Komeito's departure, the LDP formed a new ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.