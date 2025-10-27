The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is ramping up steps to loosen strict rules on exporting lethal defense equipment, the party’s policy chief said Tuesday.

LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Takayuki Kobayashi said that he intends to push for relaxing the regulations, abolishing the current practice that permits exports only for equipment in five categories — rescue, transport, surveillance, monitoring and minesweeping — under the country’s Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology.

“In recent years, vigorous debate has taken place even within the ruling party, yielding some progress,” Kobayashi wrote on X. “However, exports of finished products to allied nations have remained limited to ... the so-called five categories. By appropriately relaxing these rules, we will further contribute to world peace and the stability of the international order.”