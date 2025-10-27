Japan is on high security alert, with as many as 18,000 police officers mobilized to secure central Tokyo for U.S. President Donald Trump’s three-day visit to Japan from Monday.
With a string of high-profile attacks at home and abroad targeting political figures, the Metropolitan Police Department is prioritizing countermeasures against lone offenders — individuals who carry out violent acts on their own rather than as part of a terrorist group.
A special security task force has been tightening patrols around key sites including Trump’s lodging and the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.
