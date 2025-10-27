Nobukazu Hayashi, who joined Nagoya-based major bread manufacturer Fuji Baking in 1976, remembers “an unusual kind of bread” being put out at his company dormitory.

“It’s interesting,” he thought, after trying the sweet bread offered as a sample. It was one of the firm’s Snack Sand sandwich products, released on Sept. 15, 1975.

The product consisted of two crustless slices of bread sealed on all four sides to enclose a variety of fillings. This easy-to-carry sandwich, which doesn't spill its contents even on the go, soon became a hit in Japan.