A U.S. military helicopter and fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea about 30 minutes apart, incidents that coincide with a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Asia.

A Sea Hawk helicopter went down about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday "while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz,” the U.S. Navy said in a post on X. A Navy official said no details on the location of the carrier would be provided due to operational security.

Then at about 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet also crashed, the Navy said on Monday, adding that all five people involved in the accidents were safe and investigations were underway. No details have been released yet on the suspected causes of the incidents.