A group of Chinese H-6K bombers recently flew near Taiwan to practice "confrontation drills," Chinese state media reported late on Sunday, publicizing the action just a few days before the U.S. and Chinese presidents are due to meet in South Korea.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, sends its combat aircraft and warships into the skies and waters around the island on a daily basis, though Taipei's defense ministry has not reported any unusual activity lately.

Chinese state television's military channel's Weibo account said that recently — it did not give a date — units from the Eastern Theater Command had conducted combat-oriented training to test their capabilities in areas such as air blockades and precision strikes.