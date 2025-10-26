An unknown local lawmaker just a few months ago, leftist Zohran Mamdani has burst onto New York's political scene and is closing in on becoming the first Muslim mayor of America's most populous city.

Since his surprise victory in the Democratic Party primary in June, New Yorkers have become used to seeing his bearded, smiling face on television — and on badges proudly worn by his young supporters.

The 34-year-old election front-runner was born in Uganda to a family of Indian origin and has lived in the United States since he was seven, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018.