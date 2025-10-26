The U.S. is seeking to expand its strategic relationship with Pakistan but those ties don’t come at the expense of Washington’s relations with India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Just like India has ties with countries that the U.S. doesn’t, the vice versa applies, Rubio told reporters on Saturday on board a flight to Doha.

"It’s part of a mature, pragmatic foreign policy,” he said. "I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic and important.”