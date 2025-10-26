When U.S. President Donald Trump met with donors for his new ballroom at the White House earlier this month, he relayed a story that thrilled his real estate mogul heart.

"I said, 'How long will it take me?' 'Sir, you can start tonight, you have no approvals,'" Trump said on October 15, describing a conversation he'd had about the project. "I said, 'You gotta be kidding.' They said, 'Sir, this is the White House, you're the president of the United States, you can do anything you want.'"

Days later, demolition crews bulldozed the East Wing of the White House, reducing decades of history at one of the country's most famous landmarks to a pile of rubble and drawing outrage from historians, preservationists, Democrats and the public.