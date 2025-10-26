The plot of "A House of Dynamite," the new thriller from Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, hinges on — spoiler alert — U.S. missile defenses failing to knock down a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile headed for Chicago.

The Pentagon agency responsible for the more than $50 billion system of ground-based interceptors in Alaska and California designed to avoid just such a scenario isn’t happy about it. The movie, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, had a limited theater release and is now streaming on Netflix.

A Missile Defense Agency internal memorandum argues that the doomsday scenario depicted in the movie is inaccurate. The Oct. 16 memo is meant to make sure agency leadership "has situational awareness and is not ‘surprised’ by the topic, which may come up in conversations or meetings.”