Serial child sexual abuse cases in Australian day care centers have spurred a rush to close security gaps that let predators through the door.
New legislation will bring in a national register of childcare workers from 2026, impose compulsory safety training, ban the use of personal phones by carers and start a trial of CCTV monitoring.
It aims to address safety deficiencies in a childcare sector that has boomed thanks to government funding.
