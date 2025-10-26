French authorities have detained two of the suspected robbers believed to have stolen precious crown jewels from the Louvre in a museum heist that stunned the world, officials said Sunday.
A swarm of investigators had been mobilized to track down the thieves who robbed the world-renowned museum in broad daylight on Oct. 19, making off with jewellery worth an estimated $102 million in just a few minutes.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said they had "carried out arrests on Saturday evening."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.