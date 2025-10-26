French authorities have detained two of the suspected robbers believed to have stolen precious crown jewels from the Louvre in a museum heist that stunned the world, officials said Sunday.

A swarm of investigators had been mobilized to track down the thieves who robbed the world-renowned museum in broad daylight on Oct. 19, making off with jewellery worth an estimated $102 million in just a few minutes.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said they had "carried out arrests on Saturday evening."