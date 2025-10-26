The health ministry has started considering ways to promote the use of follow-on products of very expensive original biological drugs.

Options include increasing out-of-pocket costs of patients who choose original drugs even though the original and follow-on products have the same quality and effects, and raising fees paid to medical institutions that prescribe follow-on biological drugs, also known as biosimilars.

The ministry aims to introduce new measures in fiscal 2026, which starts next April, as a way to curb the country's ballooning medical costs.