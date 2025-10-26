When new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday, she will have a “Trump card” that other leaders don’t: her close relationship with the late Shinzo Abe.

As Takaichi — a former Abe protege — seeks to build a solid relationship with Trump, her ties to the slain former prime minister are expected to get her off on the right foot, with the Japanese leader looking to navigate increasing pressure from the U.S. on trade and defense issues.

Trump is due to arrive in Japan on Monday for a three-day visit that is also expected to see him greet Emperor Naruhito, inspect a U.S. aircraft carrier and possibly meet with Abe’s widow, Akie.