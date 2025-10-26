Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held her first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump late Saturday, with the new Japanese leader saying that strengthening the two countries’ alliance is “a top priority” ahead of summit talks Tuesday.

Takaichi, who took office last Tuesday and was visiting Kuala Lumpur for a summit of Southeast Asian countries, spoke to Trump for about 10 minutes as the U.S. leader was aboard Air Force One bound for the same summit.

"We agreed that we will work toward elevating the Japan-U.S. alliance to new heights," Takaichi told reporters. "I told him that strengthening the alliance is my administration's top priority on the diplomatic and security front."