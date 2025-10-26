Opposition parties are wary of a plan by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japan Innovation Party (JIP) to reduce the number of House of Representatives seats by 10% from the current 465.

JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai and the LDP's new coalition partner, is calling for a cut of about 50 proportional representation seats in the all-important lower chamber of parliament. JIP co-leader Fumitake Fujita said, "We should implement a major cut."

Small parties that rely on proportional representation seats are on high alert, with an official of one party saying that the LDP-JIP plan is "a targeted attack."