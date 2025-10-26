During his first trip outside Tokyo since becoming minister of economy, trade and industry, Ryosei Akazawa told Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) on Saturday to pursue “coexistence” with the local community while safely dismantling the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

“Needless to say, this is an unprecedented and extremely difficult task on a global scale,” Akazawa told Tepco officials after inspecting the plant for the first time.

“I hope that you will continue to advance efforts toward achieving coexistence with the local community over the long period of decommissioning work — this will be a key concept going forward,” he added.