The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched its new HTV-X1 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday morning.

It will be the first time in five years for Japan to send supplies to the ISS.

The unmanned vehicle lifted off for its maiden voyage aboard the seventh H3 rocket from JAXA’s Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture at around 9 a.m. Sunday.