U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration will not abandon long-standing American support for Taiwan in negotiations with China to reach a trade agreement.

"Taiwan has a lot of things that they're worried about and rightfully so because of the situation they find themselves in," Rubio told reporters on his plane between Israel and Qatar on Saturday.

"If what people are worried about is we’re going to get some trade deal where we’re going to get favorable treatment on trade in exchange for walking away from Taiwan — no one is contemplating that,” Rubio said.