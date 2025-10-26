China's fourth-highest-ranked leader said on Saturday that China and Taiwan should work to achieve "peaceful reunification," Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported

Wang Huning, a Communist Party Politburo standing committee member in charge of dealing with Taiwan, said at an event in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the island's "restoration" to Chinese rule that China however would not tolerate any activities promoting Taiwanese independence.

At the event at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Wang also said China will take the lead in sharing the fruits of its development and progress with Taiwan's people, Taiwan's official Central News Agency said in a separate report datelined Beijing.