The Department of Homeland Security will require all immigrants and noncitizens to be photographed when entering and leaving the U.S. under new regulations released Friday.

Photographs and fingerprints were already required for certain immigrants and foreign visitors at designated locations. The regulation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allows for a comprehensive data collection system for noncitizens regardless of where they enter or leave the country.

The rule comes amid broader efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to expand collection of data on immigrants and foreign nationals in the United States. That’s included a new immigrant registry rule as well as use of taxpayer data for enforcement purposes.