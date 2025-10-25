The Pentagon said it received an anonymous $130 million donation to pay the military during the U.S. government shutdown, a move the administration might not legally be able to carry out.

"On October 23, 2025, the Department of War accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million under its general gift acceptance authority,” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said Friday in a statement. "The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits.”

The donation, if used, is the latest in a series of legally questionable federal budget maneuvers that has allowed President Donald Trump to seize greater control of government functions amid the shutdown, which has stretched into its fourth week. The White House has moved to fire federal workers and slash funding for projects in areas governed by Democrats, some of which have drawn legal challenges.