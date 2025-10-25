Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, who brought glamour and elegance to a postwar revival in the country's monarchy and who, in later years, would occasionally wade into politics, has died at the age of 93, the Thai Royal Household Bureau said on Saturday.

Sirikit had been out of the public eye since a stroke in 2012.

The palace said she had been hospitalized since 2019 due to several illnesses and developed a bloodstream infection on Oct. 17 before passing away late on Friday.