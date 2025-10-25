U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to meet with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un during his visit to South Korea for a regional summit next week.

“If you want to put out the word, I'm open to it,” Trump said Friday when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if he would meet Kim at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Speculation has grown that Trump — hungry for a Nobel Peace Prize — could hold impromptu talks with Kim during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum meetings in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 29 and 30. Such a meeting would be similar to his surprise visit to the DMZ in June 2019 following a Group of Seven summit in the city of Osaka.