Demolition workers have finished tearing down the White House’s entire East Wing to make way for U.S. President Donald Trump’s giant new $300 million ballroom, satellite pictures showed Thursday.

The completion of the wrecking work came as the White House released a list of donors to the ballroom including Apple, Google and Meta.

A gray and brown patch of rubble can now be seen in the area that used to be occupied by the iconic building, according to the images by Planet Labs PBC and dated Thursday.