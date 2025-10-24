U.S. President Donald Trump said "the land is going to be next” in his campaign to halt the flow of drugs into the U.S. from Venezuela, the clearest indication yet that he’s preparing to broaden strikes that have so far been limited to targets at sea.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to notify Congress of the administration’s upcoming plans. He didn’t discuss targets, though, he has repeatedly suggested he could order the U.S. military to escalate attacks by hitting cartel infrastructure on land.

"The land is going to be next,” Trump said. Turning to Hegseth, he added, "Pete, you go to Congress, you tell them about it. What are they going to do? Say, ‘Gee, we don’t want to stop drugs pouring in’?”