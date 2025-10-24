U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming for a quick win in a pivotal meeting next week with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, even if the outcome falls short of the sweeping deal he’s teased on issues at the heart of the rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Ahead of the Thursday sit-down, the U.S. president said he wants to extend a pause on higher tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Xi resuming American soybean purchases, cracking down on fentanyl and backing off restrictions on rare-earth exports — all while maintaining some trade barriers he sees as essential.

"We’ll make a deal on, I think, everything,” Trump told reporters this week.