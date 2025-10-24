The United States is considering a proposal for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza that would replace the controversial U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to a copy of the plan.

It is one of several concepts being explored, said two U.S. officials and a humanitarian official familiar with the plan, as Washington seeks to facilitate increased deliveries of assistance to the Palestinian enclave after two years of war.

"Multiple approaches are being considered to effectively get aid to the people of Gaza — nothing is finalized,” said a senior U.S. administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity.