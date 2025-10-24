The European Union put off until December a decision on whether to tap frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine, threatening an effort to get Ukraine fresh funding by early 2026.

Talks stalled after Belgium demanded greater assurances it wouldn’t be held liable for risks linked to the proposed €140 billion ($163 billion) in loans, given the money is mostly held in Belgium.

Ultimately, EU leaders asked the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to come up with Ukraine financing options to consider at their next summit. European Council President Antonio Costa told reporters he expects a final decision then.