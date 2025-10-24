U.S. military strikes that Washington claims have targeted "narco-terrorists" ferrying drugs to American soil are having little to no impact on Latin America's bustling narcotics trade, experts say.

The strikes have killed at least 37 people, most of them in Caribbean waters, according to U.S. figures.

Relatives and the home governments of many of the dead deny involvement in drug-running, but experts say the killings are illegal even if they target known narcotics traffickers.