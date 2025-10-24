The Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched an English-language international school portal on Friday, in a bid to attract and support the retention of global talent to Japan’s capital.

The Tokyo government “is committed to promoting Tokyo as a global financial city by cultivating financial professionals and attracting global talent and businesses,” it said in a media release.

The portal was designed following meetings with parents last year, who expressed concern about insufficient information on international schools, the Tokyo government said. It noted that parents had to check individual international school websites on their own using social media or by asking friends.