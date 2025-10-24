New agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki on Thursday indicated a potential shift in the policy of increasing rice production advocated by the administration of former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Suzuki said in an interview with media organizations that farmers are "very perplexed" about the current policy and are "worried that there will be too much rice next year and that rice prices will collapse."

His remarks suggest that the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, may review the current measures implemented to curb rice prices following a supply shortage and price spike last summer.

Suzuki emphasized the need to avoid a situation in which supply exceeds demand, calling for "demand-based production."

"It's difficult to suddenly boost demand next year, so production is unlikely to rise significantly either," he said.

Still, he expressed the view that output is expected to increase "in the medium to long term" through expanded exports.

Also in the interview, Suzuki said that rice prices "are determined by the market and that the government is not involved."

Ishiba, Takaichi's predecessor, has said that the average retail price of rice per 5 kilograms should be between ¥3,000 ($20) and ¥4,000. Shinjiro Koizumi, Suzuki's predecessor, has said that rice is too expensive at present.

Suzuki announced that a task force Koizumi established to oversee the release of the government's rice stockpile through discretionary contracts will be dissolved by the end of this year, when the release program ends.