People with post-COVID “brain fog” have unusually high numbers of a receptor that mediates neurotransmission in the central nervous system, Japanese researchers have found.
According to a new study by researchers at Yokohama City University, patients suffering from brain fog, a lingering symptom of COVID-19 marked by impaired concentration and memory, experience an increase in AMPA receptors — protein complexes critical for normal brain function — across wide regions of the brain.
Brain fog poses a serious obstacle to returning to work or school. However, its underlying mechanism remains undetermined, and there is no clear and effective treatment method for it.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.