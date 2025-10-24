Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi devoted her first policy speech Friday to her recipes for boosting Japan’s economy and tackling inflation, along with her plans to make Japan more assertive on security.

More than half of the 20-page speech was dedicated to economic policies. Takaichi made the case for fiscal expansion to create a strong economy, describing the fight against inflation as the top priority of her administration.

“In order to build a strong economy, we will implement strategic fiscal spending under the approach of responsible and proactive fiscal policy,” Takaichi said in parliament.