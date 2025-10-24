After Sanae Takaichi took office as Japan’s first female prime minister, some of her younger counterparts interviewed called it a symbolic victory.

The three local councilors anticipate Takaichi’s win will do little to shift the male-dominated world of politics or entrenched expectations that women will prioritize family over career.

After spending time away, Makoto Sasaki returned to her hometown Miyako in Iwate Prefecture, hoping to change local politics. But as soon as she arrived, she was told by members of the public to focus on having a family.