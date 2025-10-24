A man carrying a knife was arrested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday for allegedly obstructing a riot police officer in the performance of official duties.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the man became violent after being questioned by police. A police officer suffered a leg injury from the knife in the incident, but the injury is not life-threatening.

The man was arrested near the embassy in Minato Ward, according to investigators. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the details of the incident.