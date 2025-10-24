At first glance, the stars appear to be aligning for a resumption of the bromance between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, “love letters” and all.

Trump has repeatedly expressed a willingness to reengage with Pyongyang, including during a summit with South Korea’s new liberal president, who is far more amenable than his ousted conservative predecessor to easing inter-Korean tensions. Even Japan — traditionally reluctant to endorse a peace push — is on board as it gropes for a resolution to the long-festering issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.

The Trump administration, which has retained a handful of officials involved in the 2018-19 diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang, has also been quietly preparing for a possible meeting around the time the U.S. president visits South Korea at the end of this month prior to a regional summit there.