Antimigrant protests persisted across Britain on Sunday outside hotels housing asylum seekers, a day after police were forced to separate demonstrators and counterprotesters in multiple cities as tensions flared over immigration policies.

With immigration polling as the public's top concern, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government has been under pressure to deliver on its pledge to end hotel use, which is costing billions of pounds a year.

Britain has seen regular protests in recent weeks outside hotels housing asylum seekers, spurred in part by concerns about public safety after a migrant who was accommodated in a hotel east of London was charged with sexual assault.