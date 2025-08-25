Israel said it struck Houthi infrastructure in Yemen and the presidential palace in retaliation for days of attacks.

The targets included two power plants and a site for storing fuel, the Israel Defense Forces said in a Sunday statement, adding that Houthi militants had carried out attacks with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

A missile launched from Yemen toward Israel on Friday likely carried several smaller explosive devices intended to detonate on impact, an Israeli Air Force official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to military directives. It was the first launch of this type of missile from Yemen.

"The terrorist Houthi regime is learning, the hard way, that it will pay, and is already paying, a very heavy price for its acts of aggression against the state of Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and previously said they would continue to attack Israel until the war in Gaza with Hamas ends. Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, following an October 2023 massacre of Israelis and the taking of more than 250 hostages.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz watched the strikes against Yemen in real time, according to a social media post by Katz.

The presidential palace in the Sanaa area is located within a military compound used by Houthi militants, the IDF said. It added the power plants supply electricity for military activities.

Residents reported massive fires in the targeted areas. Two people were killed and five others wounded in the attacks, according to initial assessments reported by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV. The strikes also caused a power outage, the Houthi-held Saba news agency said.