A unique peace-learning workshop was held at Haebaru Junior High School in the town of Haebaru, Okinawa Prefecture, on June 6, about two weeks before this year's Okinawa Memorial Day, which marked 80 years since the end of the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.

Students in each grade gathered in the gym for the workshop. This year, the facilitators were not teachers, but a group of five students from Okinawa Prefectural Shuri High School.

“I believe each of you have different ideas about what ‘peace’ means. I want you to respect others’ opinions and develop your own,” said Nanoka Hirata, 16, a second-year student and the core member of the group, as she addressed the junior high school students.