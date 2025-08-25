Begum, a Rohingya refugee, is relieved she married off one of her seven daughters before funding cuts closed her school and thousands of others in Bangladesh’s cramped refugee camps, affecting nearly half a million children.

The daughter, Begum's second child, was 16.

"Without school, girls sit idle. People start talking,” said Begum, 35, as her youngest, a toddler, tugged at her headscarf and four other daughters huddled nearby in their bamboo shelter in one of the camps in Cox's Bazar. "I was afraid. Marriage was the only option. I just pray her husband lets her study.”