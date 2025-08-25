A failed referendum to restart a nuclear power plant will increase pressure on Taiwan’s leader to find ways to meet the island’s rising energy needs as he balances demands of an expanding chip industry, party policies and concerns over catastrophic accidents.

Only about 22% of eligible voters on Saturday voted in favor of restarting the Maanshan nuclear plant, missing the 25% threshold for it to pass. Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te held a news conference as results trickled in to show the measure failed, stressing the importance of safety issues in restarting Taiwan’s nuclear program.

Of the ballots cast, about 74% were in favor of restarting the plant, but the measure still fell short of the required threshold by roughly 650,000 votes, partly due to low turnout.