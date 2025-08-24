Looking to bolster his legacy as a global peacemaker, Donald Trump has boasted often in recent days that he’s ended at least six wars. Critics of the president’s record say the truth is a lot more complicated.

Trump has made the assertion repeatedly in interviews, in conversations with foreign leaders and during press appearances, though the number often changes. It’s a claim he’s amplified as the Norwegian Nobel Committee prepares to announce this year’s recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 10 — an honor he’s long coveted.

"I’ve settled six wars and a lot of people say seven because there’s one that nobody knows about,” Trump told the commentator Mark Levin on Tuesday. On Friday, he told reporters, "I settled seven wars and actually if you think about pre-wars, add three more, so it would be ten.”