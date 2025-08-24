U.S. President Donald Trump praised a newly passed Texas electoral map Saturday as a "tremendous opportunity" to help his Republican Party retain control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.

Texas legislators overnight gave final approval to the redistricting effort engineered to create five new Republican leaning seats, as the state senate voted along party lines to pass the map 18-11, following more than eight hours of heated debate.

Earlier this month, the state legislature's lower chamber adopted the bill, after Democrats delayed the votes for weeks by denying Republicans a quorum to do legislative business.