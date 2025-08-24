Eduardo Bolsonaro wanted a win, and when U.S. President Donald Trump in July threatened to hit Brazil with 50% tariffs, he believed he had one.

Four months earlier, the 41-year-old had abandoned his congressional seat in Brazil to move to the U.S. in a bid to persuade the White House to help his father, Jair Bolsonaro — the nation’s former leader who is on trial for an alleged coup attempt.

When Trump demanded that Brazil’s Supreme Court put a stop to the trial if the country wanted to avoid the tariffs, it seemed like the younger Bolsonaro had succeeded in his mission. But he was frustrated that his dad didn’t share his enthusiasm in the moment.