The Pentagon is working on plans to deploy the U.S. military to Chicago as President Donald Trump says he is cracking down on crime, homelessness and undocumented immigration, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The Defense Department planning, in the works for weeks, involves several options, including mobilizing at least a few thousand members of the National Guard as soon as September, the Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

"Chicago is a mess," Trump, a Republican, told reporters Friday, deriding its mayor as he continued his attacks on cities run by Democratic politicians. "And we'll straighten that one out probably next."